Maserati MC20 Cielo launching 25th of May

Maserati has announced that it will be launching a new car on the 25th of May, the Maserati MC20 Cielo, the car will be a convertible or Spyder version of the MC20.

The car was teased at the end of last year and now we have some more information on the vehicle, and when it will launch.

Maserati is ready to showcase another new model: a one-of-a-kind spyder, it will be known as MC20 Cielo. The Global Premiere will be on 25 May.

To coincide with today’s International Day of Light, the Trident Brand reveals the name of a car characterised by a special “Sky Feeling”: after all, it remains a convertible.

MC20 Cielo announces its sporting vocation and its special feature: MC stands for Maserati Corse (‘Racing’); 20 refers to 2020, the year that began the brand’s new era; Cielo (‘sky’) highlights the fact that it is a model devoted to driving pleasure in the great outdoors, while maintaining all the prerogatives of a true super sports car.

The new spyder is a 100% made in Italy model: developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena and produced at the historic plant on Viale Ciro Menotti, as is the coupé.

We will have full details on the Maserati MC20 Cielo when it is made official on the 25th of May, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car.

Source Maserati

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals