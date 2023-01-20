CMON Marvel United Multiverse board game hits Kickstarter from $65

Board game design company CMON has returned to Kickstarter this week to launch its 54th Kickstarter campaign for the new Marvel United Multiverse board game. “Marvel United is breaking through the multiverse, bringing with it Heroes from alternate realities, galactic villains, and new rules!” Designed for 1-5 players aged 14+ each game takes approximately 40 minutes to complete and as you would expect features a wealth of stretch goals only available during the Kickstarter campaign. Optional purchases and extras are also available allowing you to purchase the modules, characters and expansions you would like.

Launched this week the CMON Marvel United Multiverse board game has already raised over $700,000 thanks to over 10,000 backers with 19 days remaining. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $65 or £53 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Marvel United is opening the Multiverse wide open and bringing it into this fast-paced cooperative game. Build your team of Heroes from all realities and join forces to thwart the master plan of the most powerful Villains across all timelines. With your special equipment at your side, even the biggest obstacle can be toppled. Simple rules, deep strategy, easy setup, quick playtime, variable difficulty, eye-catching artwork, and amazing character pieces. All united to bring you the most fun Marvel play experience!”

Marvel United Multiverse

“Based on past experience, we will be charging shipping after the Kickstarter concludes, based on the actual costs incurred to ship. We will collect this via our Pledge Manager after the campaign ends, using PayPal or Stripe. This is so we can be fair to all our backers as shipping is rarely one-size-fits-all, and also give you more promo goodies and possibly a choice of carrier options. Be aware that we’ll only be able to fulfill pledges confirmed in the Pledge Manager system and within the deadline provided upon the system launch. Once the Pledge Manager closes we won’t be able to deliver unconfirmed pledges.”

If the CMON Marvel United crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the CMON Marvel United Multiverse board game project review the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Multiverse board game, jump over to the official CMON Marvel United crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





