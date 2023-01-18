OrcQuest WarPath Resurrection dungeon crawler board game

Back in 2018 the OrcQuest WarPath dungeon crawler game raised funds from a successful Kickstarter campaign but unfortunately after development did not have enough funding for production. After exhausting all other alternatives the team responsible for the game have created a new crowd funding goal of $200,000 to help take the game into production.

Having raised over $370,000 thanks to over 4,000 backers the OrcQuest WarPath Resurrection campaign driven cooperative dungeon crawler for one to 6 players has now entered its final hours. So if you have not yet pledged do not delay as you will miss out on the Kickstarter stretch goals which have already been met up to €340,000.

One last stretch goal is still outstanding and will be reached if the campaign raises €420,000 offering an online Quest Editor. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $140 or £119 (depending on current exchange rates).

Dungeon crawler

“In OrcQuest WarPath, the combat system is dynamic and easy to grasp. After all, fighting comes naturally to Orcs. The combat system uses attack dice and defense dice of increasing strength. When a player attacks, they choose which weapon to use and add the matching dice to their Attack pool. The Enemy’s Defense pool is indicated on their Enemy Sheet. Then attack and Defense dice are then rolled simultaneously and cancel each other out based on their color. (remember to pray to Badass before each roll. It works!) Finally, the damage is applied for the remaining hits. And if the target is still alive, well, you just have to hit again and harder!”

“What would a dungeon crawler be without the heroes starting their quest with their basic gear and equipment? And when we say “basic”, we are being polite. Each time a Hero kills an enemy, they get a certain number of loot cards (based on which type of enemy they put to rest). These Loot Cards can be weapons, resources, or potions. The heroes can then use these resources to kraft their weapons. To kraft a new weapon, the player must discard the required type and quantity of resources indicated on the weapon’s Kraft Plan.”

If the OrcQuest WarPath Resurrection crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the OrcQuest WarPath Resurrection board game project watch the promotional video below.

“If we reach that goal, we will be able to print the game for the new backers and for the backers from the first campaign. The backers from the first campaign will only have to pay for the shipping costs to receive what they pledged for 4 years ago. This can be achieved by unifying the offer. That’s why we are offering a single pledge level for an all-in, in order to avoid multiple costs inducers (packaging, order preparation, shipping…). “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the board game, jump over to the official OrcQuest WarPath Resurrection crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals