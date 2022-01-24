CMON Marvel Zombies board game passes $4 million in funding on Kickstarter

With still 10 days remaining CMON has once again raised over $4 million for its 50th Kickstarter campaign for the Marvel Zombies board game. Marvel Zombies is a cooperative board game for 1 to 6 players, based on the core mechanics of hugely popular Zombicide series of board games.

To create the unique Marvel Zombies board game the team has used the original art by comics legend Marco Checchetto to bring life to the board and cards as well as the amazing game pieces depicting the iconic Marvel characters in glorious and gory detail. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $130 or £96 (depending on current exchange rates).

CMON Marvel Zombies board game

“We will be offering backers the option to choose 2-Wave Expedited Shipping for their pledges! By selecting this option, we will separate your pledge into two shipping Waves. The First Wave will contain only the Marvel Zombies – A Zombicide Game core box (Zombie Mode), however many copies you get, and it is estimated to deliver around October 2022, about the same time as it goes to retail. Then, the Second Wave will contain everything else in your pledge, including the Marvel Zombies: X-Men Resistance core box (Hero Mode) and Galactus the Devourer (if acquired), the box of Rewards and all Optional Buys, and it is estimated to deliver around June 2023. “

If the CMON Marvel Zombies crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the CMON Marvel Zombies board game project checkout the promotional video below.

“Of course, by separating the shipping, the total cost of 2 different shipments will be charged, so by selecting this option you should notice an increase in your shipping cost and VAT if applicable. The finals costs will be calculated on the Pledge Manager system, however estimates for both waves are listed under ‘Shipping Information’. Backers who select Single Wave Shipping will get their full pledge in the estimated June 2023 delivery date. Please take note that once the Pledge Manager launches the shipping options will also have different deadlines to confirm the pledges, with the Expedited shipment having a much earlier deadline. “

“Based on past experience, we will be charging shipping after the Kickstarter concludes, based on the actual costs incurred to ship. We will collect this via our pledge manager after the campaign ends, using PayPal or Stripe. This is so we can be fair to all our backers as shipping is rarely one size fits all, and also give you more promo goodies and possibly a choice of carrier options.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the board game, jump over to the official CMON Marvel Zombies crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals