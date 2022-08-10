QR10 pocket high accuracy programmable resistance box

Electronic enthusiasts may be interested in a new Kickstarter project created by Eastwood Tech for the QR10 a pocket high accuracy programmable resistance box. “A revolutionary physical instrument designed to upgrade or replace the conventional resistance decade box with keypad and USB-COM Port” explain its creators.

High accuracy programmable resistance box

– Electronically controllable switch – Replacing the mechanical switches (greasy brush, open to air) with relays (Au-Ag alloy contact, sealed in relay housing).

– Modern user interface – Replacing the rotary switches with a keypad for setting and mini OLED for displaying more info. which is non-existent in the the conventional resistance box. On the main page, QR10 displays Step-point (SP), resistance Process Value (PV) and max voltage allowed (U<) of PV.

– Plug-and-play USB-Serial interface – The USB-COM serial port supports any free/open source serial software. Besides, the ASCII type AT style commands make it friendly for human beings. Engineers are more aware of the importance of communication interfaces to an instrument, which makes it suitable for advanced applications such as data acquisition and auto-tests, for example, sensor simulation and sensor auto calibration.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $89 or £74 (depending on current exchange rates).

“A resistor is to electronics is what a brick to building. The resistance substitution (decade) box, which can output desired resistance values, has been invented for more than a century. However, little has changed for the past few decades – it is still expensive, cumbersome, requires maintenance and have to manual dial-in settings via mechanical switches. Only of the size smaller than an adult’s fist, QR10 – the new generation resistance substitution box designed by Eastwood Instruments – has the following advantages compare to its conventional counterpart:”

If the QR10 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022.

Features and benefits

Wider operating temperature range – QR10 can be operated in temperatures ranging from -10 °C to 40 °C .

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the pocket high accuracy programmable resistance box, jump over to the official QR10 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

