Marvel Multiverse of Madness film stars Cumberbatch, Ejiofor, Olsen and more

Marvel Studios’ has released a new trailer for the upcoming new Doctor Strange film, the Multiverse of Madness. The new Marvel film will premiere in theatre screens worldwide in a few months time from May 6, 2022 onwards. The new Dr Strange movie once again stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the mystical Strange and is joined by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

Multiverse of Madness is a direct sequel to the original Doctor Strange movie released back in 2016 and also follows on from the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home released last year during 2021 and the first season of Loki also released in 2021. The latest film from Marvel is the 28th in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

“In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer

The Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness film has been is directed by Sam Raimi, and produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serving as executive producers, with the screenplay written by Michael Waldron.

Source : Marvel

