Marvel live-action series arrive on Disney+ March 16th 2022

Disney has announced that its Marvel live-action series selection including Marvel’s Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are coming to Disney+ and will be available to watch via the streaming service later this month from March 16, 2022 onwards. Previously available on Netflix the live action series of stories and episodes provide a wealth of Marvel characters to enjoy if you haven’t already seen them or would like to watch them again.

The Defenders Disney Marvel miniseries features eight episodes set a few months after the second season of Daredevil, and a month after the first season of Iron Fist, the vigilantes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist team up in New York City to fight a common enemy, the Hand.

“Based on the Marvel Comics characters Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, who form the eponymous superhero team. It is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and acknowledges the continuity of the franchise’s films. The miniseries is a crossover event for several interconnected series from Marvel and Netflix. The series stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Mike Colter as Luke Cage, and Finn Jones as Danny Rand / Iron Fist, all reprising their roles from their individual series.”

Source : Marvel

