Marshall Motif ANC and Minor III true wireless earbuds

Marshall has introduced new wireless earbuds this week in the form of the Marshall Motif ANC priced at $199 and the Minor III priced at $129. The Minor III wireless earbuds can provide up to 25 hours of wireless playback with the earbuds providing 5 hours of continuous play in the charging case offering for additional charges. Minor III comes with mirrored touch-sensitive earbuds, so you can use either one to control your music and phone calls.

Marshall Motif ANC wireless earbuds

The more expensive Marshall Motif ANC touch-sensitive, true wireless earbuds offer active noise cancellation and 20 hours of wireless playback as well as amplified audio in a sealed fit design made for all day listening. The earbuds offer 4.5 hours of continuous play and additional charges using the wireless charging case and are now available to purchase with shipping starting on September 30th 2021.

“Motif A.N.C., the true wireless headphones from Marshall that amplify your audio while shutting down the noise around you with active noise cancellation. Carry the big stage in your pocket with 20 total hours of wireless playtime and the sturdy portable charging case. These wireless earbuds deliver big on their promise of thunderous sound in a neat package. Enjoy amplified audio in a sealed-fit design that is made for all-day listening.”

“True wireless just got louder. Wireless earbuds give you the same amplified audio you expect from Marshall with absolute freedom – no wires, just music. Whether you want to shut out the distractions with active noise cancellation or dive right into your music without any fuss, true wireless Bluetooth headphones with touch controls let you enjoy a truly intuitive, refined audio experience.”

“Meet Minor III and experience Marshall signature sound without the clutter. Enjoy 25 hours of wireless playtime and the freedom of listening without wires with none of the compromise on sound. These wireless earbuds do all the heavy lifting for you, so all you have to do is grab your music and go.”

