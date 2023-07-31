Manthey Porsche 911 GT3 R to compete in 2024 WEC

Porsche has announced that it has teamed up with Manthey for the 2024 World Endurance Championship (WEC) and Manthey will field two Porsche 911 GT3 R race cars, the cars come with up to 565 PS.

From 2024, only vehicles in the new LMGT3 class will be allowed on the GT grid, including the latest-generation Porsche 911 GT3 R producing up to 415 kW (565 PS). Due to the large field in the top hypercar category, places in the 2024 LMGT3 category are extremely limited. Each interested manufacturer will be allocated only two grid slots. The selected entry team or teams will start next year after the WEC has confirmed the entry. Porsche has chosen Manthey for sporting, strategic and historical reasons.

“We had huge interest from potential, strong operational teams. The decision wasn’t easy,” explains Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President of Porsche Motorsport. “However, since the grid spots are limited, we had to make this decision. Our choice fell on Manthey for a number of reasons. Besides the fact that it is a subsidiary, several other factors speak in favour of Manthey: The team is very familiar with the Porsche 911 GT3 R from DTM races and major endurance classics, among others. Moreover, Manthey is closely acquainted with the special characteristics of the FIA WEC thanks to many years of factory racing with the Porsche 911 RSR. Last but not least, Porsche’s successful history with the team is an important factor. Together with Manthey, we’ve won the world championship and clinched three class victories at Le Mans. We’re confident that we’ll be strongly represented in the new LMGT3 class next year.”

