Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS with Manthey Kit on the track (Video)

We previously heard about the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS with Manthey Kit and now we get to find out how well this upgraded GT4 RS performs on the track, this care is tested out on the Nordschleife at the Nürburgring.

The video below from Porsche gives you a look at the 718 Cayman GT4 RS with the Manthey Kit and see how well the car performs on the track, it ended up being faster than the standard car.

As we can see from the video the 718 Cayman GT4 RS with the Manthey Kit managed a time of 7.03.121 which is six seconds faster than the standard car, you can find out more details about the kit over at Porsche at the link below.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS with the Manthey Kit is able to demonstrate its full potential on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the traditional benchmark for sports cars at Porsche. With Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister at the wheel, the modified GT sports car completed the 20.8-kilometre course in the Eifel at 18 degrees Celsius under an overcast sky in 7:03.121 minutes – 6.179 seconds faster than the series-production 718 Cayman GT4 RS did the previous year. Both cars were equipped with the optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres. The lap time was certified by a notary on site.

The kit can optionally be extended with a specially designed CFRP rear spoiler attachment. The part, which is finished with carbon weave, is attached to the

standard rear spoiler. In combination with the bigger rear wing, this further

increases downforce on the rear axle by around four per cent. The car’s performance is visually underlined by the optional louvres (wheel arch vents) with a carbon-weave finish in the front wings. These match the look of the Weissach package.

Source Porsche



