MANHART MH2 450 comes with 450 horsepower

Manhart has taken the BMW M240i coupe and given the car some more power and some styling upgrades and created the MANHART MH2 450.

The standard BMW M240i coupe comes with 374 horsepower, this has been increased to 450 horsepower on the MANHART MH2 450.

Our latest project starts today! This is our new MANHART MH2 450, a model based upon the new BMW M240i Coupe (G42). The tuning program for the new MH2 will include a range of upgrades including a MHtronik Powerbox bringing the power from 374 hp to 450 hp. The torque goes from 500 Nm to 650 Nm, while improving the performance throughout the rev-band.

The new M240i-based model will run our Concave One 20 inch rims with our signature golden pinstripe on the rim edge. We will fit a new lowering spring kit to improve the stance of the Coupe. Our exhaust upgrades will include a new stainless steel exhaust system with valve control, stainless steel OPF-Delete pipe, OPF/GPF Deleter, downpipe race without catalytic converter, and a downpipe sport with 200 cells catalytic converter.

You can find out more details about the new MANHART MH2 450 over at Manhart at the link below.

Source Manhart

