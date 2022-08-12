Manhart has taken the BMW M3 and given the car even more power, the standard M3 comes with 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque.

The new Manhart BMW M3 comes with 641 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, the car also gets some styling updates.

It goes without saying that a whopping increase in performance cannot be missing from the creations from our house: Thanks to the proven MHtronik auxiliary control unit, the three-liter biturbo engine in the nose of the M3 Competition in the MH3 GTR strengthened from the aforementioned 510 hp and 650 Nm to a whopping 650 hp and 800 Nm of maximum torque. In addition, a MANHART stainless steel exhaust system with valve control ensures an even more brute sound. It culminates in four 100-millimeter-diameter tailpipe trims, which are optionally encased in carbon or ceramic-coated.

In addition, we offer several other components for the exhaust tract, which, however, do not have TÜV approval and are therefore only intended for export: OPF-Delete replacement pipes with 200-cell HJS catalytic converters, an OPF/GPF deleter, and optional race downpipes without cats or sport downpipes with 300-cell GESI catalytic converters.

You can find out more details about the new Manhart BMW M3 over at Manhart at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Manhart, Top Gear

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals