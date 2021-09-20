Major iOS 15 changes and features detailed (Video)

Apple’s iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software updates are finally going to be released today, the updates will bring some major new changes to the iPhone and iPad.

This will also include a wide range of new features, plus some upgrades for existing apps and more. Cnet have put together a great video which gives us a look at some of the changes coming with this update, lets find out more details.

Some of the new features coming in these updates includes the new Focus Mode, SharePlay, changes to FaceTime, Maps, Safari, Spotlight, plus a wide range of new privacy features.

The SharePlay feature is designed to let you watch TV shows and movies with your friends over FaceTime. The idea is that everyone sees the same parts of the movies and TV shows at the same time, although they are in different locations.

The new Focus mode is designed to help you focus on what you are doing by cutting down on notifications, it will only show you important notifications when it is being used. You can determine which notifications are important and which ones are not.

We are expecting the iOS 15 software update to land around 10:00AM PDT this is about 6PM UK time.

Source & Image Credit: Cnet / YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals