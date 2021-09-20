What time will iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 be released today?

The iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software update is coming later today, although Apple has not confirmed what time the update will land.
The guys from MacRumors have worked out what time the update should be released based on previous releases.
The iOS 15 software update is expected to be released around 10:00AM PDT, this is about 6:00 PM UK time.
The list below shows what time the update should be released in various time zones around the world.
- Honolulu, Hawaii — 7:00 a.m. HAST
- Anchorage, Alaska — 9:00 a.m. AKDT
- Cupertino, California — 10:00 a.m. PDT
- Phoenix, Arizona — 10:00 a.m. MST
- Vancouver, Canada — 10:00 a.m. PDT
- Denver, Colorado — 11:00 a.m. MDT
- Dallas, Texas — 12:00 noon CDT
- New York, New York — 1:00 p.m. EDT
- Toronto, Canada — 1:00 p.m. EDT
- Halifax, Canada — 2:00 p.m. ADT
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 2:00 p.m. BRT
- London, United Kingdom — 6:00 p.m. BST
- Berlin, Germany — 7:00 p.m. CEST
- Paris, France — 7:00 p.m. CEST
- Cape Town, South Africa — 7:00 p.m. SAST
- Moscow, Russia — 8:00 p.m. MSK
- Helsinki, Finland — 8:00 p.m. EEST
- Istanbul, Turkey — 8:00 p.m. TRT
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST
- Delhi, India — 10:30 p.m. IST
- Jakarta, Indonesia — 12:00 a.m. WIB next day
- Shanghai, China — 1:00 a.m. CST next day
- Singapore — 1:00 a.m. SGT next day
- Perth, Australia — 1:00 a.m. AWST next day
- Hong Kong — 1:00 a.m. HKT next day
- Seoul, South Korea — 2:00 a.m. KST next day
- Tokyo, Japan — 2:00 a.m. JST next day
- Adelaide, Australia — 2:30 a.m. ACST next day
- Sydney, Australia — 3:00 a.m. AEST next day
- Auckland, New Zealand — 5:00 a.m. NZST next day
The times listed above are not official times from Apple for the iOS 15 update and this could change, we should have more details later today on the exact release time.
Source MacRumors
