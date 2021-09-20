Get your iPhone ready for the iOS 15 update (Video)

Apple’s iOS 15 software update is coming today, the update will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone, there will also be an update for the iPad as well in the form of iPadOS 15.

There are a number of things you can do to make sure your iPhone is ready for the update when it is released later today.

One of the most important things you should do to get your device ready for the iOS 15 software update is to backup your device.

This will ensure that you can restore your iPhone to its original state in case there are any issues with this new software update. This can be done with your Mac or PC by connecting it or via iCloud.

Another thing you should do is make sure you are on the latest version of iOS. Apple released iOS 14.8 last week, so make sure you install that before the iOS 15 update as it comes with some important security updates.

You should also make sure you have enough storage on your iPhone for the update, the updates are usually between 5GB and 8GB. You can delete unwanted videos, podcasts and more that you may not need.

In order to install the update on your iPhone you will need to make sure your iPhone is charged to at least 50%, if it is not at 50% then you will need to plug it in to install the update.

Here is a list of iPhones that will be eligible for the iOS 15 update later today:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st gen)

iPod Touch (7th gen)

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple will release their iPadOS 15 and iOS 15 software updates later today, as soon as we find out what time they are coming we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals