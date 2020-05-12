Maid of Sker horror game launches June 2020

Maid of Sker is a first-person survival horror, set in a remote hotel with a gory and macabre history from British folklore. “Brave the nightmares of the Quiet Ones. Do not panic…don’t even breathe!”

“Brave the nightmares of the Quiet Ones. Do not panic…don’t even breathe! Maid of Sker is a first-person survival horror, set in a remote hotel with a gory and macabre history from British folklore. Discover multiple story endings through exploration, a sound-based AI system and no-weapon survival tactics.

Set in 1898 and inspired by the haunting Welsh tale of Elisabeth Williams, this is a story of a family empire driven by torture, slavery, piracy and a supernatural mystery that suffocates the grounds of the hotel. Developed by Wales Interactive with a plot crafted by the writing talent and designers behind the likes of SOMA, Don’t Knock Twice and Battlefield 1.”

Features of the upcoming Maid of Sker game include :

• 3D sound-based AI system as the core survival mechanic.

• Realistic visuals featuring 4k uncapped on PC (1080p 60fps minimum).

• A chilling story inspired by Welsh folklore fusing psychological, gothic and British horror.

• Re-imagining of famous Welsh hymns Calon Lân (A Pure Heart), Suo-Gân (Welsh Lullaby) and Ar Hyd Y Nos (All Through the Night) from the spine-chilling voice of Tia Kalmaru.

Source : Steam : VG24/7

