Prelude X MagSafe wireless chargers



Equipping yourself and carrying different Apple charging cables cannot only be costly but also bulky. A new bidirectional wireless charger has been created in the form of the Prelude X MagSafe wireless charger range. Offering a choice between either 10,000 or 5,000 mAh capacities. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $39 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Whether it’s a MacBook, iPad, or whatever device you might have, the Type-C port opens up the possibility to charge everything. Designed with portability in mind, the puck-shaped adapter fits easily into any bag or pocket. No more hassle fiddling with cables. Enjoy Full-Fledged Functionality At a Fraction of the Price”

MagSafe wireless charger

Assuming that the Prelude X Series funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Prelude X Series MagSafe wireless charger project view the promotional video below.

“Based on the previous foundation of building the Prelude SE, we had no issue fitting the frontal MagSafe module, circuitry, and battery. But having a 2nd set of MagSafe module and an additional collapsible stand really made things a lot more complicated. We’ve tried many different types of side stand design, but ultimately, we had to make compromises due to the lack of internal space. In order to fit a wide range of phone dimensions, as well as both horizontal and vertical orientations, we had to go through countless trails to optimize the angle, position, and dimensions of the kickstand joint. Eventually, through computer emulation and actual prototyping, we finally created a stable and functional side stand.”

“At BEZALEL, we believe in the vision of a wire-free life where people can actually feel the freedom, convenience, and joy from going wireless. BEZALEL values the advancement of wireless charging technology, simplicity of design, and seamless user experience. And to put top value on these factors is to carry out the vision of freedom, convenience, and joy in people’s lives by means of a truly unique, wireless charging ecosystem.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the MagSafe wireless charger, jump over to the official Prelude X Series crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

