Geo Wallet MagSafe wallet with Find My tracking

iPhone users searching for a secure way to carry credit cards may be interested in a new MagSafe wallet which is equipped with Find My tracking just in case the worship happen and your wallet is detached from your iPhone and left behind. The Geo Wallet is fully Apple Certified to use the Find My location system designed by Apple and is capable of securely holding up to 3 credit cards and features an adjustable stand and finger loop grip to make using your iPhone even easier and more ergonomic. On a single charge the MagSafe wallet can provide location data for up to 3 months before needing a recharge.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $31 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Up until now, the only way you could get a wallet with full Find My functionality (so you can track its exact location in real time and play a sound to find it nearby) was to slap an AirTag on it. But then you’re carrying around a bulky, unshapely (not to mention pricey) wad in your pocket. And it won’t fix to the back of your phone and let you keep everything you need together. What you need is a wallet that gives you the ease of MagSafe and the functionality of AirTag, plus much more.”

MagSafe wallet

“Once paired with your iPhone or other Apple device, you can instantly see your Wallet’s real-time location, play a sound, and receive Left Behind notifications. Enjoy a magnetic lock on your phone more than double the strength of the official MagSafe Wallet via powerful built-in magnets with 1,500 g of holding force. Go about your day with peace of mind, knowing your most important items are locked on for the ride.”

If the Geo Wallet campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023.

“The sleek, slim design attaches seamlessly to the back of your phone and holds 1-3 cards equally secure thanks to the inner dynamic tension spring. And when it’s time to grab a card, simply push your finger into the bottom cutout to instantly pop it out and get on with doing your thing. Get the perfect hands-free view whenever you need it. The strong, durable hinge opens out to create a powerfully stable stand at any angle between 15° and 170°, portrait or landscape. FaceTime on a dime, watch videos in total comfort, and transform the way you use your phone.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the MagSafe wallet with Find My tracking, jump over to the official Geo Wallet crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





