Pichi Design based in Calgary Canada has created a new modular card holding wallet name the V-Mag. Launched via Kickstarter the card wallet is constructed from either Aluminium or Titanium and features MagSafe connectivity allowing it to sit securely on the back of your iPhone.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $ or £58 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“With various similar products on the market already, we conducted research and found none of them were what we needed. They would save space in the pocket, but that was often the only feature. The V-MAG Alpha offers way more, making it a real game changer to the cardholder market! In our research on card holder designs that advertise quick access, the concept was good but not the design. We found that most video ads only showed people removing the card on top. What if the card you want is in the middle?”

Magsafe card wallet

Compatible phones :

Sumsung Galaxy S21 Plus and S21 Ultra

Sumsung Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra

Google Pixel 6A

Google Pixel 6 Pro

iPhone 11, Pro, and Pro Max

iPhone 12, Pro, and Pro Max

iPhone 13, Pro, and Pro Max

iPhone 14, Pro, Plus, and Pro Max

If the V-MAG campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the V-MAG modular Magsafe card wallet project play the promotional video below.

Unique card holder system – Holds credit cards, membership cards, IDs, and other types of cards.

– Holds credit cards, membership cards, IDs, and other types of cards. Convenient access to cards – no more shuffling through like a deck of playing cards!

– no more shuffling through like a deck of playing cards! Kickstand feature for your phone – Horizontal for movies or vertical for reading.

“We carefully gathered the pain points of existing models and brainstormed ways to improve the characteristics. After 10 months of researching, testing, and refining the design, we proudly present the V-MAG Alpha. An efficient card holding system ready to assist you in style! First, we redefined the card holder structure, so cards are stored individually in the V-MAG Alpha. This prevents piling up and allows you to easily grab the card you want when you want it.”

“Not sold on the solid metal or structure design? It also has a customized MagSafe magnet built into it. By customizing the thickness and position of the magnets, we were able to improve the magnetic force!”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the modular Magsafe card wallet, jump over to the official V-MAG crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



