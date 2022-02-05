Kaiser 3 magnetic modular gaming chair with ergonomic 4-way lumbar support

If you would like a more comfortable, ergonomic and well-designed modular magnetic gaming chair the Kaiser 3 created by the the engineers at Andaseat is definitely worth checking out. The Kaiser 3 features 4-way built-in lumbar support, a magnetic head pillow, MagSwap armrests, magnetic tabletop, and ergonomic design to help your posture and health during those longer gaming sessions.

The Kaiser 3 gaming chair also features heavy duty mechanisms and a spacious seat to make sure you always comfy. The swivel chair can be finished with either linen fabric DuraXtra black vegan leather.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $439 or £593 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Magnetic modular gaming chair

“Meet our latest design of the magnetic memory foam neck pillow. Toss away the extra straps for neck support. With our versatile magnetic design, all you have to do is clip it on and move it to your desired position. The extra soft pillow will maintain a cool temperature for comfort while supporting the spine’s natural curvature. With an adaptive MagSwap Armrest and 4D Adjustments, Kaiser 3 is capable of swiveling and adjusting to provide maximum comfort for individual preferences. In the mood for colored armrests for your chair? You can swap armrests to the color of your choice with ease.”

If the Kaiser 3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Kaiser 3 magnetic modular gaming chair project watch the promotional video below.

Ergonomic gaming chair

“The 4-way adaptive lumbar support provides maximum comfort for a long sitting session. You can customize the amount of support to your liking, and it also helps you minimize fatigue, improve proper posture and relieve back pain. Thanks to the multi-functional mechanisms, you can adjust the tilt function and seat height. Kaiser 3’s reclining backrest offers a 90 to 165-degree adjustment with angle lock in different positions.”

“The Kaiser 3 has been redesigned to support optimum ergonomics, and the flatter seat wings ensure a commodious seat base without the feeling of constraints. Kaiser 3 will be available in two sizes (L and XL), offering comfortable and spacious seating up to 395 lbs. The frame in Kaiser 3 is made of 100% steel, bent with no cut, which allows for a truly durable life span. Only the best 2mm thick seamless steel is used and it is covered with dense molded foam to ensure the chair supports you with the best comfort and stability.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the magnetic modular gaming chair, jump over to the official Kaiser 3 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

