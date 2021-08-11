Magician X FDM 3D printer with auto levelling Carborundum Glass print surface

The Magician X is a new affordable 3D printer with a number of useful features including a self-levelling print bed making it easy to make sure you produce perfect prints every time. Other features include one-step assembly, a double gear direct extruder, “ultra-silent” printing and a handy 3.5 inch color touchscreen. The print bed is also finished with 4th generation Carborundum Glass printing surface allowing your finished prints to be easily removed when the 3D printing process has finished.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $273 or £202 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Magician X campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Magician X FDM 3D printer project review the promotional video below.

“Manual leveling is challenging, especially when you don’t want it to keep you from having a smooth and rewarding printing experience. With Magician X, you only need to press one button and the printer’s intelligent leveling system will automatically adjust its hotbed. Featuring a precise pressure strain gauge, Magician X has a 16-point precise nozzle for quick and precise calibration, requiring no effort or skills to be perfectly leveled and ready to perfectly print your creations!”

“Magician X comes 99% pre-assembled. There’s no learning curve. You just need to install the gantry, install six screws and the filament holder, and connect the cable. That’s it—do that and it’s ready to rock! When you’re seeing your creation come to life, the last thing you want is an entangled filament that makes you waste time and resources. You want the filament to simply keep running, which is exactly what Magician X’s Double-Gear Extrusion System will do for you. You can rely on Magician X’s precise filament delivery, which is compatible with PLA, ABS and TPU.”

“The 3D printer is equipped with a TMC2209 Stepper Motor Drive, this unique printer delivers an ultra-silent printing process that’s fast, quiet and reliable, preventing you from missing steps during the printing process. Magician X’s working platform is made of Carborundum Glass, which can be heated in a balanced way. “

Source : Kickstarter

