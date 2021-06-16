Touchscreen Windows 10 converter transforms any display into a touchscreen

If you are searching for a way to transform your standard laptop or desktop monitor into a touchscreen for Windows 10, you may be interested in a new device called the YELANG Hello X3, capable of transforming any windows 10 laptop or desktop into a touchscreen. The system offers a 120 frames per second low latency connection and high precision accuracy of 2 mm and can be fitted to any desktop or laptop display up to 27 inches in size. The system is not only compatible with Windows 10 also Apple’s MacOS and has been designed to be plug-and-play compatible with a USB connection. The latest touchscreen Windows 10 converter from YELANG has been built on the companies previous devices and is now even more accurate.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $129 or £92 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the YELANG Hello X3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the YELANG Hello X3 touchscreen Windows 10 converter project view the promotional video below.

“The data processing speed of Hello X3 has been upgraded from 60fps to 120fps, which is twice as fast as Hello X2. This fast data processing speed guarantees that the response is quick, smooth, and has no latency when drawing. The accuracy of the Hello X3 has increased from 3mm to 2mm, and the touch accuracy has increased by 50%, which means that you can select very small points and fine lines.”

“Hello X3 can also turn your screen into a desk interactive touchscreen. You can control your screen on any table or other surface. Hello X3 makes screen sharing more convenient and limitless! If you just want to use touch screen control, it’s also easy to calibrate and quick to start your touching experience. YELANGAI Hello X3 is easy to mount on monitors of all sizes from 10” to 27”, and converts them into fancy touchscreens.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the touchscreen Windows 10 converter, jump over to the official YELANG Hello X3 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

