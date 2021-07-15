MagBase keeps your Apple MagSafe Charger in one place

The design team over at Elevation Lab have created a new accessory for the Apple MagSafe Charger enabling you to position the charger on your desk knowing it will remain in place rather than simply slide off the desk when you lift your iPhone. The aptly named MagBase for Apple MagSafe Charger is priced at just $9.95 and includes a 3ft USB-C extension cord, doubling the cord length of your iPhone and Airpod MagSafe Charger.

The new Apple MagSafe accessory is available to purchase from today and allows you to pick up your iPhone with apples charger still attached to the back of your phone, enabling you to simply drop it back into place once you have finished. Simply slide your iPhone to the side take your phone on its own and leave the charger in place.

If you are looking to mount your Apple MagSafe Charger in a single spot then the MagBase is a neat solution although a Velcro pad or double sided tape might be a cheaper alternative, although not as cool.

“MagBase locks to smooth surfaces by micro air suction. If you decide to move it, rinse it off, air dry, and re-stick. Premium medical-grade silicone protects your MagSafe Charger and won’t scratch your iPhone.”

Features of the MagBase Apple iPhone MagSafe Charger

Makes your Apple MagSafe Charger much better to use.

Pull up to take the cord with you or slide to release.

Included: 3ft USB-C extension cord to double the cord length.

Minimal footprint, barely larger than the charger.

Locks to smooth surfaces with micro air suction.

Keeps your area tidy, your charger always goes back to the same location.

