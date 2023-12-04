Mad Max saga continues with Furiosa film premiering May 2024

Next May the Mad Max story will continue with the new film starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in the film by George Miller in the form of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Prepare to be captivated by the untold origins of a fierce warrior in the latest addition to the Mad Max universe.

“Furiosa,” directed by the renowned George Miller, is set to take audiences on a thrilling ride through the wastelands on May 24, 2024. Starring the talented Anya Taylor-Joy and the charismatic Hemsworth, this film promises to delve deep into the backstory of the enigmatic character Furiosa, who captured our imaginations in “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

The narrative of “Furiosa” transports us to the early days of the warrior’s life, where she faces the harsh realities of a savage world. Captured by the brutal Biker Horde, Furiosa’s journey of survival leads her to the Citadel, under the iron-fisted rule of Immortan Joe. Audiences can anticipate a gripping tale of resilience and rebellion, set against the backdrop of a war between formidable adversaries.

Mad Max Furiosa film

The “Mad Max” film series, created by George Miller, is known for its post-apocalyptic setting and action-packed narrative. The films are not strictly linear in their storytelling, but they can be ordered based on the narrative flow and the progression of the main character, Max Rockatansky. Here’s the list in story order:

“Mad Max” (1979): This is the first film in the series, introducing Max Rockatansky, a police officer in a dystopian Australia where law and order are breaking down. “Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior” (1981): The sequel, set in a more desolate and anarchic post-apocalyptic landscape, follows Max as he helps a group of settlers defend themselves against a gang of marauders. “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” (1985): The third film presents a somewhat different setting, with Max becoming involved in the conflicts of a desert town called Bartertown. “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015): Although released much later and featuring a different actor (Tom Hardy) as Max, this film is generally considered to follow the events of the previous films. It focuses on Max’s alliance with Furiosa, a warrior attempting to liberate a group of women from a tyrannical warlord.

The creative team behind this cinematic experience is nothing short of extraordinary. George Miller, alongside Doug Mitchell, spearheads the production, ensuring that the legacy of Mad Max continues to shine. The screenplay, a collaborative effort between Miller and Nico Lathouris, is intricately woven to captivate viewers with its complex and engaging storyline.

The award-winning crew that contributed to the success of “Mad Max: Fury Road” reunites for “Furiosa.” This includes the talents of production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, and costume designer Jenny Beavan, all of whom are set to bring their exceptional skills to the forefront once again.

In terms of visual and auditory storytelling, “Furiosa” is poised to be a masterpiece. Director of photography Simon Duggan will capture the stark beauty of the film’s setting, while composer Tom Holkenborg, also known as Junkie XL, is slated to provide an electrifying soundtrack. Moreover, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson will ensure that the film’s effects are nothing short of awe-inspiring.

Furiosa promises to be a significant chapter in the Mad Max narrative. With a stellar cast, a team of seasoned professionals, and a deep exploration into the life of one of the franchise’s most compelling characters, this film is poised to be an unforgettable experience for both die-hard fans and newcomers alike. Get ready to embark on another intense journey through the stark and visceral world that is George Miller’s post-apocalyptic vision.



