Extraction 2 trailer release by Netflix starring Chris Hemsworth

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming sequel to the popular Extraction action movie starring Chris Hemsworth which premiered on the streaming service in April 2020. The sequel aptly named Extraction 2 once again stars Chris Hemsworth together with Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili.

“After being presumed dead 9 months ago, Tyler Rake played by Chris Hemsworth is assigned back by the black-ops mercenary to rescue a ruthless Georgian gangster’s family from the prison where they are being held.” Check out the latest trailer from Netflix below for a glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline, characters and action.

Chris Hemsworth Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth, is probably best known for his portrayal of the iconic Marvel superhero Thor. He first gained prominence in his home country through his role in the popular soap opera “Home and Away” before making a successful transition to Hollywood. His breakout role came in 2011 when he was cast as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Hemsworth’s charismatic performance and physical transformation for the role quickly made him a fan favorite. His depiction of the Norse God of Thunder spans several MCU films, including the standalone “Thor” franchise and the blockbuster “Avengers” series. Hemsworth also starred in the movie “Rush” where he played real-life Formula 1 driver James Hunt.

Source : Netflix



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals