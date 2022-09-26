Extraction 2 film starring Chris Hemsworth first look

If you enjoyed the first Extraction film starring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake first released by Netflix back in 2020 you are sure to enjoy this first look at the new sequel aptly named Extraction 2 during which Hemsworth reprises his role. The storyline for the sequel continues from the first and after being presumed dead in the first film, black ops mercenary Tyler Rake returns for another “high-stakes mission“. Hemsworth is once again joined in the sequel by Golshifteh Farahani.

The Extraction 2 film once again takes the form of an action thriller film again directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman. Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

“After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.”

