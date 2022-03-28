Build your own Macropad shortcut keypad

If you would like to build your very own Macropad shortcut keypad you may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website by member Naveen. The builder is classed as an intermediate level project and should take approximately 20 hours to complete. Naveen has provided full step-by-step instructions together with component list.

Macropad shortcut keypad

Built using the Raspberry Pi Pico SDK the shortcut keypad is equipped with Kailh mechanical key switches and built on a Seeed Studio XIAO RP2040 both Arduino and Raspberry Pi platforms.

“XIAO RP2040 is a powerful low-power microcontroller. Similar to the Arduino Nano RP2040 and Raspberry Pi Pico, the XIAO RP2040 is equipped with the same chip microcontroller RP2040, the first in-house designed chip released by the Raspberry Pi.

It features a dual-core Arm Cortex-M0+ processor clocked at up to 133MHz. It has 264K SRAM, 2MB of onboard storage. With dual fast cores, plenty of on-chip RAM, plenty of on-chip RAM, the RP2040 is a great platform for machine learning applications, and it has a port for Google’s TensorFlow Lite framework.

The XIAO RP2040 is a powerful low-power microcontroller ideal for a variety of wearable and small projects. And it has no components on the back, is breadboard-friendly, and SMD design, making it easy to use for projects.”

Source : Hackster.io : Seeed Studio

