macOS Sonoma 14.5 Beta 2 Released to Developers

Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.5 beta 2 to developers, the software comes two weeks after the previous beta and it brings a range of performance improvements and bug fixes to the Mac, it may also include some new features. Apple also released iOS 17.5 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.5 beta 2 for the iPad.

The new beta is only available for members of Apple’s developer program at the moment, we are also expecting it to be made available to members of Apple’s Public Beta testing Program soon.

As yet we do not have many details on any new features that Apple has included in the new macOS Sonoma 14.5 beta 2, so far it appears to include performance improvement, bug fixes, etc.

As soon as we get some more information on any significant new features that have been included in this software update, we will let you know. As this is the second beta of macOS Sonoma 14.5, it will be a while before the final version of the software is released. We are expecting this to happen sometime in May.

It should land at the same time as iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5, as soon as we get some more information on a specific release date for these new updates, we will let you know.

