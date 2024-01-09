DisplayPort 2.1a specifications updated for longer cable support

The world of digital connectivity is constantly evolving, and the latest update from the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) is a testament to this continuous progression. VESA has recently announced an update to the DisplayPort standard, now at version 2.1a, which introduces enhancements that are poised to elevate the user experience in both consumer electronics and the automotive industry. This update is particularly important as it addresses two critical aspects: the ability to use longer cables without compromising signal quality and the implementation of advanced security measuresto protect data integrity.

At the heart of this update is the new DP54 UHBR (Ultra-high Bit Rate) cable specification. This specification is a significant step forward as it allows passive cables, which traditionally do not require active electronics to boost the signal, to reach lengths of up to two meters. This is a considerable improvement, especially when you consider that these cables can maintain this length while supporting a UHBR13.5 link rate. This effectively doubles the data throughput for passive cables to 54 Gbps, ensuring that users can enjoy high-quality signals over longer distances without the need for additional equipment.

DisplayPort 2.1a long cable support

For those who are already using DisplayPort technology, the transition to the new standard will be smooth. Existing DP40 cables are fully compatible with the new DP54 specification, which means that users can upgrade their systems without the need to replace their current cables. This compatibility is crucial for those who require the UHBR20 link rates, which are necessary for operating high-resolution displays that demand a lot of bandwidth.

“Displays are increasingly being integrated into automobiles, which provides a valuable infotainment resource for drivers and passengers but can also create opportunities for safety errors and data breaches if not properly secured,” stated Bill Lempesis, executive director of VESA. “As the world’s leading standards body for the global display industry, VESA takes automotive display safety and security seriously. Leveraging the latest versions of DisplayPort and eDP with VESA’s Display Stream Compression (DSC) codec, our new Automotive Extension Services protocol can handle the safety and security needs of virtually every safety-critical display in the vehicle from a single cable. We are issuing a call to electronics, displays and automotive manufacturers to join our efforts in continuing to shape this new Automotive Extension Services protocol to address the future challenges and needs facing the automotive industry and consumers.”

DisplayPort update

The benefits of the DisplayPort 2.1a update extend beyond just longer cables. The standard also supports monitors with 8K resolutions, allowing for incredibly sharp images. This is a significant advantage for a variety of applications, from gaming and content creation to enjoying high-definition videos. The ability to support such high resolutions ensures that users can get the most out of their displays, whether they’re editing a video, playing a game, or watching a movie.

The automotive industry, in particular, stands to gain from the DisplayPort 2.1a update. VESA has introduced the Automotive Extension Services protocol for DisplayPort 2.1a and eDP 1.5a, which is designed to enhance the functional safety and security of in-vehicle displays. This protocol includes security authentication, integrity checking, and encryption features that meet the rigorous ISO 26262 ASIL-D standards. These standards are critical for ensuring the electronic safety integrity of automotive systems.

VESA’s commitment to automotive display safety and security is further underscored by the creation of the Automotive Extension Working Group. This group fosters collaboration among electronics, display, and automotive manufacturers, allowing them to work together to develop standards that meet the unique needs of automotive display technologies.

The DisplayPort 2.1a update represents a significant advancement in the realm of connectivity and safety standards for both consumer and automotive electronics. By enabling the use of longer cables, supporting high-resolution displays, and placing a strong emphasis on functional safety and security, VESA is paving the way for future innovations in display technology. This update is set to enhance the way we interact with our devices, providing a more seamless and secure user experience. As technology continues to advance, updates like DisplayPort 2.1a ensure that our digital connections remain robust, reliable, and ready for the challenges of tomorrow. For more information on DisplayPort specifications and updates jump over to the official VESA website.



