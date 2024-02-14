macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta 3 released

Apple just dropped macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta 3 for Mac to developers, hot on the heels of the second beta’s release a week ago. They didn’t stop there, though; iOS 17.4 beta 3 and iPadOS 17.4 beta 3 also joined the party with their updates.

The upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.4 is gearing up to pack your Mac or MacBook with cool new features, alongside some solid performance tweaks and fixes for those pesky bugs we’ve all been dealing with.

Since we’re just seeing the third beta of macOS Sonoma 14.4, it looks like the final version won’t be ready for a bit, expectations are pointing towards an early March launch. This timing seems to sync up with when Apple plans to release the new iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 updates, too.

Apple will be releasing iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 in March which will comply with the new Digital Markets Act in Europe, Apple will allow alternate App Stores on the iPhone in Europe and also sideloading of apps.

We are expecting Apple to release their macOS Sonoma software update at the same time as the iOS and iPadOS updates. The new macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta 3 is now available for developers to download and try out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

