Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta 2

Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta 2 for the Mac to developers, this new beta comes a week after the release of the first beta. Apple also released a range of other new betas at the same time, these included iOS 17.4 beta 2 and iPadOS 17.4 beta 2.
We expect the final version of macOS Sonoma 14.4 in March along with the new iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 updates, as soon as we get some information on a specific release date, we will let you know.
Source Apple
