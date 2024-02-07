Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta 2

The forthcoming macOS Sonoma 14.4 update is set to introduce a suite of new features to Apple’s lineup of Macs and MacBooks, alongside a range of performance enhancements and resolutions for existing bugs.

Given that this release marks the initial beta version of macOS Sonoma 14.4, the final iteration of macOS 14.4 is anticipated to be some time away, with expectations set for an early March release. This timeline aligns with the planned rollouts of the new iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 updates.

Significant updates are on the horizon for iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4, particularly for European users. These updates will notably introduce the option of alternative app stores on the iPhone and iPad within European markets. This move aims to align with the European Digital Markets Act, set to be enforced in March. However, these adjustments will be exclusive to Europe, with no current plans to extend these changes to the USA, UK, or other non-European countries.