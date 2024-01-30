macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta 1 released to developers

Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta 1 for the Mac to developers, they also released their new watchOS 10.4 beta 1 at the same time, this new beta comes a week after the release of the iOS 17.4 beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.4 beta 1 for the iPad.

The new macOS Sonoma 14.4 will bring some new features to Apple’s range of Macs and MacBooks, the update will also come with various performance improvements and bug fixes for the Mac.

As this is the first beta of the new macOS Sonoma 14.4, it will be a while before the final version of macOS 14.4 is released, we are expecting this to happen in early March along with the new iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 software updates.

The iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 software updates will bring some major new changes to the iPhone and iPad in Europe, Apple will bring alternative app stores to the iPhone and iPad in Europe with these updates. This is to comply with the European Digital Markets Act which comes into force in Europe in March. These changes will not apply to the USA, UK, and other countries outside Europe.

The new macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta 1 is now available for developers to test out, you can find out more details about this new beta over at Apple’s developer website at the link below, we are also expecting a public beta to be released as well.

Source Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals