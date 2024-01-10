macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta 3 released to developers

Apple has recently made macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta 3 available to developers, following the release of the second beta a week earlier. This update is also anticipated to be accessible to public beta testers soon.

In addition, Apple has rolled out iOS 17.3 beta 3 for iPhone, iPadOS 17.3 beta 3 for iPad, and watchOS 10.3 beta 3 for Apple Watch. Last week Apple had to pull its updates of iOS 17.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 17.3 beta 2 as they caused issues for developers, this new beta appears to have resolved these issues.

Details about the new features and improvements in the macOS Sonoma 14.3 update are still under wraps. However, more information is expected to emerge before the final version is released. This update is likely to include various bug fixes and enhancements to Mac performance.

Since this is the third beta in the series, the final release of macOS Sonoma 14.3 to the public is not imminent. It is projected to be available towards the end of January or in early February.

We will provide updates regarding the potential release date of the macOS Sonoma 14.3 software update as soon as information becomes available. Developers can currently download the macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta 3, and additional details can be found at the link below. As soon as we get details on the final release date of macOS Sonoma 14.3, we will let you know.

Source Apple