macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta 2 released to developers

Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta 2 to developers, the software came a couple of weeks after the release of the first beta, and we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers shortly as well.

Apple also released watchOS 10.3 beta 2 for the Apple Watch iOS 17.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 17.3 beta 2. Both the iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 beta 2 updates were pulled by Apple shortly after they were released due to an issue with the updates that caused a boot loop.

The specific enhancements and features that will be included in the macOS Sonoma 14.3 update remain undisclosed at this point. More information is anticipated before the release of the final version of the software. WQe can expect this update to come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the Mac.

Given that this release is the second beta of the series, the completion and distribution of the final version of macOS Sonoma 14.3 to the general public is not immediate. The expectation is that it will become available towards the end of January or early February.

As soon as we get some details on a possible release date for the macOS Sonoma 14.3 software update we will let you know. Developers can now download the macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta 2 and you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals