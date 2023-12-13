macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta 1 released to developers

Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta 1 to developers, this new beta comes just a day after the release of macOS Sonoma 14.2 to everyone. Apple also released iOS 17.3 beta 1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 17.3 beta 1 for the iPad, and watchOS 10.3 beta 1 for the Apple Watch.

The new macOS Sonoma 14.3 software will bring a range of bug fixes and performance improvements to Apple’s range of Macs, the software is also expected to introduce some new features as well.

as yet we do not have any details on what new features Apple will introduce with their macOS Sonoma 14.3 software update, we should have more details on this before the final version of the software is released.

As this is the first beta in the series it will be a while before the final version of macOS Sonoma 14.3 is released to everyone, this is not expected to be made available until January 2024.

Developers can now try out the new macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta 1 software and you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below, we are also expecting Apple to release a public beta of the software as well. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the macOS Sonoma 14.3 software update will be available, we will let you know.

Source Apple



