macOS Sequoia: 17 Secret Settings You NEED to Know

Unlocking the hidden settings in macOS Sequoia can greatly enhance your computing experience. By fine-tuning window management, keyboard shortcuts, and other features, you can boost both efficiency and personalization. The video below from Brandon Butch offers clear instructions on how to access and adjust these settings, empowering you to make the most of your Mac.

Window Management

Effective window management is key to productivity. With macOS Sequoia, you can use the option key to snap and arrange windows, giving you greater control over your workspace layout. Adjusting window margins allows you to optimize screen real estate while customizing full-screen behavior ensures a seamless transition between focused work and multitasking. Additionally, you can change the double-click actions on the title bar to better fit your workflow, whether you prefer to minimize, maximize, or close windows with a quick double-click.

Use the option key to snap and arrange windows

Adjust window margins for optimal screen real estate

Customize full-screen behavior for seamless transitions

Change double-click actions on the title bar to fit your workflow

Apple Intelligence and Keyboard Shortcuts

macOS Sequoia offers built-in tools for summarizing and proofreading, helping you improve your writing efficiency and quality. By setting up keyboard shortcuts for these tools, you can access them quickly without disrupting your workflow. Moreover, customizing Siri activation shortcuts allows you to interact with Apple’s intelligent assistant more efficiently, saving you time and effort in executing tasks and retrieving information.

Utilize built-in tools for summarizing and proofreading

Set up keyboard shortcuts for quick access to writing tools

Customize Siri activation shortcuts for efficient interactions

Context Menu and Web Apps

Context menus provide quick access to relevant actions and options based on the content you’re interacting with. In macOS Sequoia, you can use keyboard shortcuts to swiftly access these menus, streamlining your workflow. When using web apps, allowing extensions and content blockers can greatly enhance your browsing experience by allowing for a more personalized and efficient use of web applications. These settings help you tailor your web app experience to your specific needs and preferences.

Access context menus quickly using keyboard shortcuts

Enable extensions and content blockers in web apps for personalization

Tailor your web app experience to your specific needs and preferences

Video and Reader View

macOS Sequoia introduces a new video viewer and picture-in-picture mode, allowing you to watch videos while simultaneously working on other tasks. This multitasking feature allows you to stay productive without missing important video content. Additionally, you can automatically enable reader view for specific websites, improving readability and focusing on the content without distractions. This setting is particularly useful for articles, blog posts, and other text-heavy web pages.

Utilize the new video viewer and picture-in-picture mode for multitasking

Automatically enable reader view for specific websites to improve readability

Focus on content without distractions using reader view

iPhone Mirroring and Notifications

With macOS Sequoia, you can seamlessly integrate your iPhone with your Mac using iPhone mirroring. Adjusting the authentication settings ensures a secure and effortless connection between your devices. Managing phone notifications on your Mac allows you to stay informed without being overwhelmed, as you can choose which notifications appear on your computer and how they are displayed. This integration helps you maintain a balanced and productive workflow across your Apple devices.

Adjust iPhone mirroring authentication settings for seamless integration

Manage phone notifications on your Mac to stay informed without overwhelm

Maintain a balanced and productive workflow across Apple devices

Passwords and Audio Customization

Keeping your passwords secure and easily accessible is crucial in today’s digital landscape. macOS Sequoia allows you to add a passwords icon to the menu bar, providing quick access to your password manager. This feature ensures that your login credentials are always at your fingertips when needed. For audio enthusiasts, customizing settings for AirPods and Beats headphones can greatly enhance your listening experience. Fine-tune your audio preferences to match your personal taste and the type of content you consume.

Add a password icon to the menu bar for easy access

Customize audio settings for AirPods and Beats headphones

Enhance your listening experience with personalized audio preferences

Accessibility and Focus Modes

macOS Sequoia offers accessibility features to cater to diverse user needs. Enabling hover typing and a non-blinking cursor can greatly improve the typing experience for users with motor difficulties or visual impairments. These settings promote inclusivity and ensure that everyone can use their Mac comfortably. In addition, configuring the Reduce Interruptions Focus mode helps minimize distractions and maintain concentration. By customizing this mode to your specific needs, you can create an environment that fosters productivity and focus.

Enable hover typing and a non-blinking cursor for improved accessibility

Configure the Reduce Interruptions Focus mode to minimize distractions

Create an environment that fosters productivity and focus

Calendar and Reminders Integration

Staying organized is essential for managing a busy schedule. With macOS Sequoia, you can add reminders directly from the calendar app, streamlining your task management process. This integration allows you to create reminders in context, ensuring that important tasks don’t slip through the cracks. Additionally, changing default reminder lists helps you categorize and prioritize your tasks effectively. By leveraging this integration, you can stay on top of your commitments and manage your time more efficiently.

Add reminders directly from the calendar app for streamlined task management

Change default reminder lists to categorize and prioritize tasks effectively

Stay organized and manage your time more efficiently with calendar and reminders integration

Wi-Fi Privacy Settings

In an era of increasing online threats, protecting your privacy is paramount. macOS Sequoia offers advanced Wi-Fi privacy settings to help safeguard your online activities. By setting a private Wi-Fi address to rotate, you can enhance your anonymity and make it more difficult for others to track your device across different networks. Additionally, allowing IP address tracking limitations further protects your online privacy by restricting the ability of websites and services to monitor your browsing behavior.

Set a private Wi-Fi address to rotate for enhanced anonymity

Enable IP address tracking limitations to protect your online activities

Safeguard your privacy and restrict monitoring of your browsing behavior

The hidden settings in macOS Sequoia are designed to streamline workflows, enhance privacy, and improve overall user interaction. By exploring and using these features, you can tailor your Mac experience to better meet your needs, boost productivity, and enjoy a more secure and personalized computing environment. Take the time to dive into these settings and discover how they can transform the way you work and interact with your Mac.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



