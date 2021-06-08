macOS Monterey is the next major software update for the Mac

As well as unveiling iOS 15 at WWDC 2021, Apple also unveiled their next major software update for the Mac, macOS Monterey.

The new version of Apple’s macOS will bring a range of new features to the Mac and also a new look and updates for existing apps.

There are a new range of tools, updates for Safari, Shortcuts, new features in Notes, Apple’s new Focus feature, changes to FaceTime and their new SharePlay feature and more.

Apple today previewed macOS Monterey, the latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system. macOS Monterey comes with new ways for users to connect, get more done, and work more fluidly across their Apple devices. SharePlay, a new feature in FaceTime, lets users share experiences together, and Shared with You makes it easy to discover and enjoy content shared through Messages right in Photos, Safari, Apple Podcasts, Apple News, and the Apple TV app. A major update to Safari features a gorgeous streamlined tab bar and powerful tab organisation with Tab Groups, Shortcuts comes to the Mac to automate everyday tasks, and Focus helps users stay on task and reduce distractions. Additionally, Universal Control and AirPlay to Mac are new Continuity features that offer more ways to work effortlessly across Apple devices. macOS Monterey will support the broadest lineup of Macs in history, including the latest iMac, MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, as well as Apple’s Intel-based Macs.

You can find out more details about what is coming to the Mac with macOS Monterey over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

