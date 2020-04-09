macOS Catalina 10.15.4 supplemental update released, fixes FaceTime bug

Apple recently released iOS 13.4.1 to fix a bug relating to FaceTime which would not work when iOS 13.4 devices were calling older devices without iOS 13.4, the issue also affected macOS Catalina 10.15.4.

This new software update is a supplemental update and it is designed to fix the issue with FaceTime calls between the Mac and other devices. You can see what is included in the update below.

Here is what is included in the update:

– Fixes an issue where Mac computers running ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.4 could not participate in ‌FaceTime‌ calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier

– Resolves an issue where you may repeatedly receive a password prompt for an Office 365 account

– Fixes an issue where ‌MacBook Air‌ (Retina, 13-inch, 2020) may hang in Setup Assistant or when disconnecting and reconnecting a 4K or 5K external display

– Resolves an issue where a USB-C port in your Mac may become unresponsive

The new macOS Catalina 10.1.5.4 supplemental software update is now available to download for the Mac, it also comes with some other bug fixes.

