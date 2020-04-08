Apple releases iOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4.1

Apple has released iOS 13.4.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 13.4.1 for the iPad, the update comes a couple of weeks after the release of iOS 13.4.

The new iOS 13.4.1 software update is designed to fix an issue with FaceTime that was introduced when Apple released the iOS 13.4 software update.

The bug that was accidentally introduced with iOS 13.4 stopped people making and receiving FaceTime calls to and from older devices that were not eligible to upgrade to iOS 13.4. As you can imagine this was a major issue with many more people using things like FaceTime to communicate at the moment.

You can seen the release notes for the iOS 13.4.1 software update below, these are exactly the same for the iPadO 13.4.1 update.

iOS 13.4.1 includes bug fixes for your ‌iPhone‌.

– Fixes an issue where devices running iOS 13.4 could not participate in ‌FaceTime‌ calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier.

– Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing a Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail.

The new iOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4.1 software updates are now available to download, you can install them on your device by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

