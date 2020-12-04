macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta 2 released to developers

Yesterday we had the new iOS 14.3 beta 3 and now Apple has release a new beta for the Mac, macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta 2.

The new macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta 2 software has so far been released to developers, it is expected to also be released to Public Beta testers some time soon.,

The macOS Big Sur 11.1 software will bring a range of bug fixes and performance updates for Apple’s range of Mac computers.

As yet there are no details on any major new features that are included in this new beta, as soon as we get some more details on what is included in the update, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals