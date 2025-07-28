macOS 26 Tahoe Public Beta: Top 8 Features & Changes You’ll Use Everyday!

macOS 26 Tahoe introduces a range of updates designed to enhance usability, customization, and seamless integration across Apple’s ecosystem. With the public beta now available, you have the opportunity to explore the features shaping this latest macOS iteration. From a visually refined interface to AI-powered tools, macOS 26 Tahoe aims to elevate your Mac experience. In the video below, Proper Honest Tech delves into eight standout features that highlight the potential of this update.

Compatibility and Installation

Before exploring the new features, it is essential to confirm that your Mac is compatible with macOS 26 Tahoe. The public beta is available for select Mac models, and you can access it by enrolling in the Apple Beta Software Program at beta.apple.com. Once enrolled, the update can be downloaded and installed via System Settings.

To ensure a smooth experience, it is recommended to install the beta on a secondary device. Backing up your data beforehand is also crucial, as beta versions may contain bugs or performance issues that could disrupt your primary workflow. Taking these precautions allows you to explore the new features without unnecessary risks.

1. Visual Overhaul: Liquid Glass Transparency

One of the most visually striking updates in macOS 26 Tahoe is the introduction of the “Liquid Glass” design. This feature enhances the interface with refined transparency effects, rounded corners, and layered visuals, creating a polished and modern aesthetic. The updated design not only improves the overall look but also provides a more immersive user experience.

For users who prefer a more traditional appearance or require better contrast, the Accessibility settings offer options to reduce transparency. This ensures that the interface remains functional and visually appealing for a diverse range of users.

2. Control Center Redesign

The redesigned Control Center in macOS 26 Tahoe takes inspiration from the iPhone, offering greater flexibility and customization. This update allows you to tailor the Control Center to better suit your workflow. Key improvements include:

The ability to resize tiles for improved visibility.

Options to add or remove controls based on your preferences.

Support for creating additional pages to organize tools more effectively.

These enhancements make frequently used tools more accessible, making sure a smoother and more intuitive user experience.

3. Spotlight Search Enhancements

Spotlight Search has been upgraded with natural language processing, making it smarter and more intuitive than ever. You can now perform searches using conversational queries, allowing you to quickly locate:

Applications and files stored on your Mac.

Clipboard history for recently copied items.

Actions such as setting reminders or launching specific apps.

Additionally, quick keys for commonly used actions streamline your workflow, saving time and effort while improving productivity.

4. Dedicated Phone App

The new Phone app brings iPhone-like call and message management directly to macOS. Using Apple’s Continuity feature, this app allows you to:

Make and receive calls seamlessly from your Mac.

Filter spam calls and manage voicemails with ease.

Use hold assist for automated call handling.

This integration simplifies communication, allowing you to manage calls and messages across devices without interruption.

5. Messages Polls Feature

The Messages app now includes a polls feature, making group chats more interactive and functional. This feature allows you to create and share polls directly within conversations, streamlining decision-making for group plans or discussions.

It is important to note that all participants must be running the latest Apple OS versions to access this feature. This ensures compatibility and a consistent experience across devices.

6. Reminders Auto-Categorization

The Reminders app now incorporates AI-powered auto-categorization, a feature exclusive to Macs with Apple silicon. This intelligent tool automatically organizes your tasks into predefined categories such as:

Work-related tasks.

Personal to-dos.

Shopping lists and errands.

By reducing the need for manual sorting, this feature helps you stay organized with minimal effort, making task management more efficient and streamlined.

7. Photos App Improvements

The Photos app has been redesigned to improve navigation and organization. Key updates include:

A clearer distinction between your Library and Collections, making it easier to locate specific content.

The ability to pin frequently accessed collections for quicker access.

These changes enhance the overall user experience, saving time when managing your photo library or searching for specific images.

8. Journal App Expansion

The Journal app has been expanded to offer a more versatile and feature-rich journaling experience. Now available on both Mac and iPad, the app introduces new capabilities, including:

Support for creating and managing multiple journals simultaneously.

Audio transcription for voice entries, making it easier to capture thoughts on the go.

Insights based on location data to enrich your journal entries with contextual details.

These enhancements make journaling more accessible and functional, allowing you to document and organize your thoughts seamlessly across devices.

macOS 26 Tahoe: A Step Forward

macOS 26 Tahoe represents a significant update, focusing on usability, customization, and integration within Apple’s ecosystem. From the visually stunning Liquid Glass interface to AI-driven tools like auto-categorization in Reminders, this update showcases Apple’s commitment to enhancing the macOS experience. By exploring these features in the public beta, you can gain firsthand insight into the future of macOS while contributing valuable feedback to Apple.

