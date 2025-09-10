macOS 26 RC Arrives: Everything You Need to Know Before the Public Release

Apple has officially unveiled the macOS 26 release candidate (RC), codenamed “Tahoe,” marking the final stage before the operating system’s public release. This version introduces a host of updates aimed at enhancing design, functionality, and performance. By addressing feedback from earlier beta versions, macOS 26 RC offers a refined preview of the features and improvements that will soon be available to all Mac users. Whether you rely on your Mac for work, creativity, or daily tasks, this update is designed to elevate your experience. The video below from HalfManHalfTech gives us more details on the new macOS RC.

Key Features and Updates in macOS 26 RC

macOS 26 RC is a significant update, with a download size of 14.55 GB on an M1 Pro MacBook Pro and a build number of 25A353. It brings a wide range of enhancements, from visual redesigns to performance optimizations, making sure a smoother, more efficient, and visually appealing operating system. Below are the most notable updates included in this release.

Redesigned Interface: A Modern Look

The redesigned interface in macOS 26 is one of its most striking updates. The new “liquid glass” theme introduces a sleek and modern aesthetic, offering a polished appearance that is slightly less translucent than earlier beta versions. App icons now feature more rounded corners, creating a cohesive and unified visual style across the system. Subtle adjustments to notifications and the control center further enhance usability, making the interface both functional and visually appealing. These changes reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to delivering a user-friendly and visually engaging experience.

Smarter Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence, the AI engine that powers macOS, has received significant upgrades in this release. These improvements enhance system behavior, allowing smoother multitasking and more intuitive app interactions. Whether you’re switching between tasks or relying on predictive features, the updated intelligence ensures a seamless and efficient workflow. For example, the system now better anticipates your needs, such as suggesting relevant files or apps based on your recent activity, making your Mac feel more responsive and personalized.

Improved Continuity for Seamless Integration

Continuity features have been fine-tuned in macOS 26, further strengthening the integration between your Mac and other Apple devices. Whether you’re answering calls on your Mac, continuing tasks started on your iPhone, or sharing files via AirDrop, these updates make cross-device transitions effortless and intuitive. For users deeply invested in the Apple ecosystem, this enhanced synergy ensures a more connected and productive experience, allowing you to move between devices without interruption.

Faster Indexing for Better Productivity

Indexing performance has been dramatically improved in macOS 26 RC. Tasks that previously took 10–15 minutes in earlier beta versions now complete in approximately 2 minutes. This enhancement not only saves time but also ensures quicker access to files and search results. For users who rely on Spotlight or Finder to locate documents, this improvement translates to greater productivity and a more efficient workflow.

Enhanced Third-Party App Compatibility

Apple has addressed compatibility issues with popular third-party applications, including Photoshop and Elgato products. These fixes ensure a smoother experience for professionals and creatives who depend on these tools for their work. By resolving these concerns, Apple reinforces its commitment to supporting a diverse range of software on macOS, making it a reliable platform for users across various industries.

Performance Gains Backed by Benchmarks

macOS 26 RC delivers noticeable performance improvements, as evidenced by higher Geekbench 6 scores compared to earlier beta versions. These gains translate to faster system responsiveness, enhanced multitasking capabilities, and improved performance in resource-intensive applications. Whether you’re editing videos, running complex simulations, or managing large datasets, macOS 26 provides the power and efficiency needed to handle demanding tasks with ease.

Accessibility and App Store Enhancements

Accessibility remains a key focus in macOS 26. New features make the operating system more inclusive, making sure that users with diverse needs can navigate and interact with their Macs more effectively. The App Store now includes an accessibility tab in app descriptions, allowing you to determine whether an app meets your specific requirements before downloading. Additionally, a new splash screen highlights features such as granular age restrictions and nutrition levels for apps, offering greater transparency and control over your downloads.

Streamlined Multitasking Tools

Managing multiple applications simultaneously is easier than ever in macOS 26. Enhanced window management tools, such as improved Split View and Stage Manager, allow you to organize your workspace more effectively. App transitions are now smoother, allowing you to switch between tasks without losing focus. These multitasking improvements are particularly beneficial for users who juggle multiple projects, making sure a more organized and productive workflow.

Hardware Announcements Complementing macOS 26

In addition to macOS 26, Apple has introduced updates to its hardware lineup, including the iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. These devices are designed to work seamlessly with macOS 26, creating a cohesive ecosystem that enhances your overall experience. For example, the new AirPods Pro 3 offer improved audio quality and integration with macOS features like spatial audio, while the Apple Watch Ultra 3 introduces advanced health tracking capabilities that sync effortlessly with your Mac.

What’s Next for macOS 26?

The macOS 26 RC is expected to be the final version before the public release, barring any last-minute changes. If no additional RC versions are issued, the official rollout is anticipated next week. This update represents a significant step forward for macOS, combining aesthetic refinements, performance enhancements, and improved functionality to deliver a polished and efficient operating system.

With macOS 26 Tahoe, Apple continues to refine its operating system, making sure that your Mac remains a powerful tool for work, creativity, and everyday tasks. Whether you’re a professional, a student, or a casual user, this update is designed to meet your needs and enhance your overall experience.

Source & Image Credit: HalfManHalfTech



