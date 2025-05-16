macOS 15.5 Sequoia is Out – What’s New

Apple has officially launched macOS 15.5 Sequoia, a noteworthy update designed to improve the performance, security, and usability of macOS 15-supported devices. This release introduces a range of new features, enterprise-focused enhancements, and critical bug fixes. Whether you are a casual user or an IT professional, macOS 15.5 aims to provide a more seamless, secure, and efficient experience. The video below from Zollotech gives us a detailed look at macOS 15.5 and its range of features.

Key Features and Updates

macOS 15.5 Sequoia brings a variety of updates that focus on enhancing usability and accessibility. These improvements are designed to make everyday interactions with macOS more intuitive and efficient:

Enhanced Screen Time: Parents now receive real-time alerts if children attempt to bypass restrictions by entering their passwords. This feature strengthens parental controls and ensures better monitoring of device usage.

Parents now receive real-time alerts if children attempt to bypass restrictions by entering their passwords. This feature strengthens parental controls and ensures better monitoring of device usage. Streamlined AppleCare+ Management: A redesigned interface simplifies viewing coverage details, accessing support, and making changes directly from your Mac, offering a more user-friendly experience.

A redesigned interface simplifies viewing coverage details, accessing support, and making changes directly from your Mac, offering a more user-friendly experience. Improved Mail App: Updates to navigation, clearer category descriptions, and better access to contact photos make managing emails more straightforward and efficient.

These updates reflect Apple’s commitment to addressing user feedback and enhancing the overall macOS experience.

Enterprise-Focused Enhancements

For businesses and IT administrators, macOS 15.5 Sequoia introduces several critical updates aimed at improving functionality in professional environments. These changes are designed to enhance productivity, security, and network integration:

DHCP v6 Support: Full support for the fully qualified domain name (FQDN) option in DHCP v6 ensures smoother network integration, particularly in enterprise setups.

Full support for the fully qualified domain name (FQDN) option in DHCP v6 ensures smoother network integration, particularly in enterprise setups. Platform SSO Improvements: Updates to single sign-on (SSO) configurations provide a more seamless and reliable authentication process, reducing login-related disruptions.

Updates to single sign-on (SSO) configurations provide a more seamless and reliable authentication process, reducing login-related disruptions. FileVault Reliability: Stability improvements to FileVault encryption enhance data security, making sure sensitive information remains protected.

Stability improvements to FileVault encryption enhance data security, making sure sensitive information remains protected. Screen Sharing Fixes: Resolved issues with alerts and functionality during screen sharing sessions improve remote collaboration and troubleshooting efficiency.

Resolved issues with alerts and functionality during screen sharing sessions improve remote collaboration and troubleshooting efficiency. AFP Deprecation: The Apple Filing Protocol (AFP) client has been deprecated, signaling a shift toward more modern and secure file-sharing protocols.

These enterprise-focused enhancements underscore Apple’s dedication to providing robust and secure solutions for professional users.

Bug Fixes and Security Patches

macOS 15.5 Sequoia addresses a wide range of bugs and vulnerabilities, making sure a more stable and secure operating system. Key fixes and patches include:

Display Calibration Fixes: Resolved issues that caused unexpected system reboots during display calibration on specific MacBook Pro models, improving reliability for professionals working with color-sensitive tasks.

Resolved issues that caused unexpected system reboots during display calibration on specific MacBook Pro models, improving reliability for professionals working with color-sensitive tasks. Service Management Improvements: Fixed problems with helper executables that previously impacted app functionality and reliability, making sure smoother application performance.

Fixed problems with helper executables that previously impacted app functionality and reliability, making sure smoother application performance. Security Enhancements: Over 30 vulnerabilities have been patched, addressing kernel, audio, and image processing issues. These updates protect against system crashes, memory corruption, and other critical threats.

These fixes contribute to a safer and more dependable macOS environment for all users.

Battery Life and Performance Gains

Battery optimization and system performance are central to the improvements in macOS 15.5 Sequoia. These updates are designed to enhance the overall user experience, particularly for those who rely on their devices for demanding tasks:

Battery Optimization: Advanced power management techniques extend battery life, even during resource-intensive activities such as video editing or gaming, making your Mac more efficient.

Advanced power management techniques extend battery life, even during resource-intensive activities such as video editing or gaming, making your Mac more efficient. Performance Stability: The system operates more smoothly, with fewer reported crashes or slowdowns, boosting productivity and reducing interruptions during critical tasks.

These enhancements ensure that macOS 15.5 is a reliable choice for both personal and professional use, offering improved efficiency and performance.

Future Updates on the Horizon

Apple continues to innovate and refine the macOS platform, with future updates already in development. These upcoming releases promise to build on the foundation established by macOS 15.5 Sequoia:

macOS 15.6 Beta: Expected to arrive soon, this incremental update will introduce additional fixes and minor improvements to further enhance the user experience.

Expected to arrive soon, this incremental update will introduce additional fixes and minor improvements to further enhance the user experience. macOS 16 Preview: Anticipated to debut at WWDC 2025, the next major macOS release is expected to bring significant advancements and new features, offering a glimpse into the future of the platform.

These developments highlight Apple’s ongoing dedication to evolving the macOS ecosystem and meeting the needs of its diverse user base.

macOS 15.5 Sequoia represents a comprehensive update that balances security, performance, and usability. Whether you are managing devices in a professional setting or using your Mac for personal tasks, this update delivers meaningful improvements that enhance the overall experience. By installing macOS 15.5, you can take advantage of its robust features, improved functionality, and strengthened security, making sure your Mac remains a reliable and efficient tool for years to come.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



