macOS 15.4: The Key Changes You Need to Know About

Apple has officially launched macOS 15.4, a comprehensive update designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and security. Packed with system-wide AI improvements, streamlined setup processes, and expanded customization options, this release aims to make your Mac more intuitive and tailored to your preferences. Below is an in-depth look at the most notable features introduced in this update in a new video from MacVince.

AI-Powered Enhancements Across macOS

Artificial intelligence plays a pivotal role in macOS 15.4, delivering smarter and more personalized experiences across several core applications. These updates are designed to save time and streamline daily tasks:

Photos App: The AI now curates personalized highlight reels by analyzing your photo library. These reels focus on specific memories, events, or themes and can be customized with music, filters, and image selections. Once finalized, sharing these creations with friends and family is seamless, making it easier to relive your favorite moments.

The AI now curates personalized highlight reels by analyzing your photo library. These reels focus on specific memories, events, or themes and can be customized with music, filters, and image selections. Once finalized, sharing these creations with friends and family is seamless, making it easier to relive your favorite moments. Mail App: Emails are automatically categorized into four tabs: Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions. This organization helps you prioritize important messages while keeping less critical ones neatly sorted. If an email is misclassified, you can manually reassign its category, allowing the AI to adapt and improve over time. For users who prefer simplicity, this feature can be disabled entirely.

These AI-driven updates are designed to enhance efficiency and provide a more intuitive user experience, making sure that your Mac works smarter for you.

Enhanced Security with Two-Factor Authentication

Security remains a cornerstone of macOS 15.4, with significant improvements aimed at safeguarding user data. The Passwords app now includes expiration timers for two-factor authentication codes, making sure you never miss a login window. This feature not only enhances convenience but also strengthens account security by reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

Apple’s ongoing commitment to user safety is evident in these updates, which make managing sensitive information both easier and more secure.

Quick Start: Simplified Device Setup

Setting up a new Mac has never been easier, thanks to the new Quick Start feature. Borrowing inspiration from the iPhone setup process, this tool automates the transfer of settings, iCloud accounts, and essential data from your old device to your new one.

This streamlined process minimizes downtime, allowing you to start using your new Mac almost immediately. Whether you’re upgrading to a newer model or setting up a Mac for the first time, Quick Start ensures a hassle-free experience.

Expanded Language Support

macOS 15.4 broadens its global appeal by introducing support for eight new languages. This update enhances accessibility and ensures that more users can take full advantage of Apple’s intelligent features, such as Siri and system-wide suggestions. The newly supported languages include:

French

Italian

Portuguese

Spanish

Japanese

German

Korean

Chinese

By expanding its language offerings, macOS 15.4 makes Apple’s ecosystem more inclusive and user-friendly for a diverse audience.

Creative Tools: Image Playground and Sketch Style

For creative professionals and hobbyists alike, macOS 15.4 introduces exciting new tools in the Image Playground app. The standout feature is the “Sketch” style, which allows users to apply hand-drawn effects to their images.

This tool is ideal for adding a unique, artistic touch to your projects, whether you’re designing professional graphics or enhancing personal photos. With its intuitive interface and versatile functionality, the Sketch style opens up new possibilities for creative expression.

Customization and Visual Updates

macOS 15.4 brings fresh customization options to help you personalize your Mac experience. These updates include:

New Emojis: Seven additional emojis have been added, giving you more ways to express yourself in messages, emails, and social media posts.

Seven additional emojis have been added, giving you more ways to express yourself in messages, emails, and social media posts. New Wallpaper: A sleek, modern wallpaper inspired by the Skylue MacBook Air adds a touch of sophistication to your desktop.

These visual updates allow you to make your Mac feel more uniquely yours, reflecting your personality and style.

Why macOS 15.4 Matters

macOS 15.4 is a well-rounded update that balances functionality, security, and creativity. Its AI-driven features simplify everyday tasks, while Quick Start and expanded language support make the system more accessible to a global audience. For creative users, tools like the Sketch style in Image Playground provide fresh opportunities for artistic expression.

Whether you’re setting up a new device, managing your inbox, or exploring creative projects, macOS 15.4 delivers a smoother, more engaging experience. This update is a testament to Apple’s commitment to enhancing the user experience, making it a valuable upgrade for Mac users everywhere.

Discover other guides from our vast content that could be of interest on macOS 15.4.

Source & Image Credit: MacVince



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals