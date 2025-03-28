M4 MacBook Air. Is It REALLY Worth Ditching Your M1

The M4 MacBook Air introduces a series of advancements over the M1, including a more refined design, enhanced performance, and updated features. These improvements make it a compelling option for those seeking the latest technology. However, whether you should upgrade depends on your individual needs and how you use your device. For many, the M1 MacBook Air remains a dependable and capable choice. Below is a comprehensive comparison to help you decide.

Design: A Sleeker and More Modern Look

The M4 MacBook Air adopts a uniform, thinner design that replaces the wedge-shaped profile of the M1. This new build is lighter, features slimmer bezels, and incorporates rounded corners, giving it a more contemporary aesthetic. Additionally, the introduction of new color options, such as Midnight and Sky Blue, adds variety for users seeking a personalized look.

While the updated design enhances portability and visual appeal, the removal of the wedge shape may disappoint users who appreciated its ergonomic typing angle. For those who prioritize comfort during extended typing sessions, this change could be a consideration.

Performance: The M4 Chip Redefines Speed

The M4 chip is at the core of the M4 MacBook Air, offering faster processing speeds, improved benchmarks, and advanced video encoding and decoding capabilities. A notable addition is ray tracing support, which could attract gamers, though gaming on Macs remains a niche use case. The M4 also comes standard with 16GB of RAM, expandable to 32GB, compared to the M1’s base 8GB (expandable to 16GB).

These performance upgrades make the M4 an excellent choice for professionals engaged in resource-intensive tasks like video editing, software development, or 3D rendering. However, for everyday users focused on web browsing, document editing, or media consumption, the performance differences may be less noticeable.

Display: Enhanced Visual Experience

The M4 MacBook Air features a slightly larger and brighter LCD display while maintaining P3 wide color support and True Tone technology. These enhancements improve the overall viewing experience, making it ideal for users who prioritize screen quality for tasks such as photo editing, video streaming, or graphic design.

Despite these improvements, the differences may not be significant enough to justify an upgrade for casual users. The M1’s display remains excellent for most everyday applications, making sure it continues to meet the needs of a wide range of users.

Camera, Microphone, and Audio: Smarter Features for Modern Needs

The M4 introduces several upgrades in its camera, microphone, and audio systems. The new Center Stage webcam automatically adjusts framing during video calls, making sure you remain in focus even as you move. A desk view feature adds versatility for presentations or demonstrations. The microphones now include voice isolation technology, which reduces background noise, making it ideal for remote work or calls in busy environments.

Additionally, the speakers support spatial audio, delivering a more immersive sound experience compared to the M1’s front-firing speakers. These enhancements are particularly beneficial for content creators, remote workers, and users who frequently engage in video conferencing or multimedia consumption.

Keyboard and Trackpad: Small but Meaningful Refinements

The M4 retains the Magic Keyboard and trackpad from the M1 but introduces a larger function row for improved usability. While the typing experience remains consistent, the expanded function row enhances productivity for users who rely on shortcuts or frequently use function keys. These subtle refinements contribute to a more seamless workflow without drastically altering the overall experience.

Connectivity and Charging: Upgraded for Modern Standards

The M4 MacBook Air supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, offering faster and more reliable wireless connections. Another welcome addition is the return of MagSafe charging, which frees up the two Thunderbolt 4 ports for peripherals. These updates make the M4 more versatile, particularly for users who require robust connectivity options or frequently use multiple accessories.

Battery Life: Slight Improvements Over Time

The M4 MacBook Air maintains the same advertised battery life as the M1—up to 18 hours of use. However, the newer battery technology in the M4 may offer better longevity and performance over time. For users with older M1 models experiencing battery degradation, this could be a practical reason to consider upgrading.

Price: Enhanced Value at the Same Cost

The M4 MacBook Air is priced at $999, matching the original retail price of the M1. With its upgraded features and improved performance, the M4 provides better value for the same cost. This makes it an attractive option for first-time buyers or those upgrading from older devices. However, for current M1 users whose devices still meet their needs, the financial incentive to upgrade may be less compelling.

Making the Right Choice

The M4 MacBook Air is a strong option for users seeking better performance, enhanced connectivity, or a refreshed design. It is particularly appealing to those with the base M1 model, which may struggle with demanding tasks or show signs of battery wear. However, if your M1 MacBook Air continues to meet your requirements, there is little urgency to upgrade. The M1 remains a reliable and efficient device for most everyday tasks.

Ultimately, the decision to upgrade should align with your specific needs. If you value the latest features and improved performance, the M4 is a worthwhile investment. Otherwise, the M1 still holds its ground as a dependable and capable machine, making sure it remains a viable option for many users.

Source & Image Credit: SaranByte



