macOS 13 Ventura beta 6 released

Lots of new betas from apple this week, the latest one is macOS 13 Ventura beta 6 which is now available for developers to try out.

Earlier this week we had the new iOS 16 beta 6, iPadOS 16.1 beta 1, watchOS 9 beta 7, and a new public beta of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

Apple’s macOS 13 Ventura will bring new features like Center Stage, Continuity Camera, Desk View, Studio Light, and more. Apple will also be releasing a range of updates for existing apps. This will include the Mail app, FaceTime, Maps, Safari, and many more apps.

The new beta of macOS 13 Ventura is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

Apple is expected to release macOS 13 Ventura in either October or November, the software will be released along with Apple’s new Macs. These new macs are expected to be made official at a press event in October along with the new iPad Pro.

We are expecting Apple to release iPadOS 16.1in October along with the new iPad, watchOS 9 and iOS 16 should be released sometime in September with the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the new iPhone 14. as soon as we get some details on the release dates of all of these new updates, we will let you know.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals