macOS 11 Big Sur Public Beta 2 released

Apple recently released a new beta of MacOS 11 Big Sur to Developers and now they have also released macOS 11 Big Sur Public Beta 2 to their public beta testing program.

If you want to try out the new macOS 11 Big Sur Public Beta 2 on your Mac you can find out more details about Apple’s Public Beta Program here.

The second public beta of macOS 11 Big Sur brings a wide range of new features to the Mac, this includes a new design and features.

There is a new updated Control Center which is a lot more customizable than the current version of macOS. We are expecting the final version of macOS 11 Big Sur to land later this year, probably some time in October.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals