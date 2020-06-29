Axiomtek Vision AI Ryzen Embedded V-series SBC for machine vision

Axiomtek has this week introduced their new machine vision single board computer the MIRU130 powered by the AMD Ryzen Embedded V1807B and V1605B APU. The customizable MIRU130 offers multiple expansion interfaces with one M.2 Key E slot for wireless modules; one M.2 key B slot for an option of 22×42 storage module or 30×42 cellular module; and one PCIe x16 golden finger with PCIe x8 signal for graphics cards. It is equipped with two 260-pin SO-DIMM sockets for up to 16 GB of DDR4-2400 (V1605B) and DDR4-3200 (V1807B) memory.

“The MIRU130 is a high-end embedded vision and AI motherboard optimized for machine vision and deep learning applications. It is powered by the onboard AMD RYZEN™ Embedded V1807B/V1605B processor with AMD Radeon™ RX Vega graphics. The embedded vision board has two PoE GbE LAN ports for camera interfaces and an integrated real-time vision I/O that includes 4-CH isolated DIO.”

“The size of MIRU130 is 244 x 170mm – the size between Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX form factor, which provides customers with the convenience of finding chassis on the market. Its vision-specific I/O integrates 2-CH trigger input, 2-CH LED lighting controller, 2-CH camera trigger output and an encoder input for conveyor tracking. Furthermore, the MIRU130 is integrated with AMD Radeon™ RX Vega graphics with support of DirectX 12 and offers dual display capability through one HDMI and one DisplayPort interfaces. The MIRU130 was designed to help developers to deploy vision-based AI applications faster and easier.”

Highlights of the Axiomtek Vision AI Ryzen Embedded V-series motherboard :

– High performance AMD Ryzen Embedded V1807B and V1605B processors

– High graphical capabilities with integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics with support of DirectX 12

– Two DDR4 SO-DIMM for up to 16 GB of system memory

– Equipped with real-time vision I/O with 2-CH camera trigger output, 2-CH LED lighting control, 4-CH isolated DIO and 1-CH incremental quadrature encoder input

– Allows connection with industrial cameras thorugh two GbE LANs and 2 IEEE 802.3at PoE GbE LANs

– Offers dual display capability through one HDMI and one DisplayPort interfaces

Source : Axiomtek : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals