Twelve South ParcSlope Stand for MacBook and iPad



The design team at Twelve South have introduced a new MacBook and iPad stand they have created, constructed from a single piece of metal. The ParcSlope has been specifically designed to provide an easy way to elevate your MacBook or iPad screen. When using your MacBook the keyboard is automatically angled and low to your desk for comfortable typing.

“Use ParcSlope and your notebook alongside a full-size keyboard, mouse and external display for a cozy desktop setup that keeps your MacBook Pro Touch Bar within easy reach. With so many options, ParcSlope makes it easy to personalize your workstation for maximum comfort.”

“ParcSlope is a dual purpose stand that elevates MacBook screens and angles iPads for more comfort and productivity. With ParcSlope, MacBook users enjoy better ergonomics and increased airflow for a cooler, quieter MacBook. iPad users will love the feel of the 18-degree sketching/typing angle ParcSlope creates. Precision curves, special ridges and built-in cable management make this sleek metal stand a must-have for MacBook and iPad users. “

Features of the new ParcSlope stand for MacBook and iPad include :

– Raises MacBook screen to a more comfortable viewing height

– Angles iPad for desktop sketching and creative work

– Increases airflow and cooling around MacBooks

– Built-in cable management for grab-n-go use

The ParcSlope is now available to purchase priced at $60 and elevates MacBook screens and angles iPads for more comfort and productivity.

Source : Twelve South

