LandingZone MacBook docking station offers over 15 ports

Apple MacBook owners looking to add a little more connectivity to their notebook may be interested in a new docking station at play name the LandingZone. Offering a wealth of connectivity the docking station has been specifically designed for both the 14 and 16 inch M1 MacBook Pro laptops. Allowing you to easily connect external monitors, connect to Ethernet and benefit from over 15 different inputs/outputs.

Features :

Additional Ports – Provides 15 additional ports and connections

Provides 15 additional ports and connections External Monitors – Supports up to 4 external monitors (M1 Max) or up to 2 external monitors (M1 Pro)

Supports up to 4 external monitors (M1 Max) or up to 2 external monitors (M1 Pro) Charging – Charges the MacBook (100W Power Delivery) and devices connected to the two USB charging ports

Charges the MacBook (100W Power Delivery) and devices connected to the two USB charging ports Gigabit Ethernet – The Ethernet port provides internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps

The Ethernet port provides internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps Kensington Lock Slot – Use a Kensington Lock to secure both the MacBook and LandingZone

Use a Kensington Lock to secure both the MacBook and LandingZone Improved Airflow – Curved design allows for improved airflow under the MacBook

Curved design allows for improved airflow under the MacBook Ergonomic Angle – Raised angle provides a more comfortable typing position

Raised angle provides a more comfortable typing position MacBook Open or Closed – Supports the MacBook Pro whether the lid is open or closed

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $271 or £201 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“LandingZone is proud to introduce our docking stations for the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro and M1 Max) and the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro and M1 Max). These docking stations are our most advanced to date; providing a total of 15 ports and connections, while still allowing access to the audio jack and SD card reader on the MacBook Pro. When docking your MacBook Pro to the LandingZone, all devices and monitors are connected instantly. There is no need to connect cables or adapters every time you come back to your desk, just DOCK and you’re ready to go.”

With the assumption that the LandingZone crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the LandingZone MacBook docking station project checkout the promotional video below.

“The LandingZone includes a Kensington Security Slot for users who want additional security for their MacBook Pro. Just connect a Kensington Lock (sold separately) to the Kensington Security Slot to secure both the MacBook Pro and LandingZone. While the Kensington Lock is in place the LandingZone will not open, preventing the MacBook Pro from being removed from the setup. With a total of 15 ports and connections the LandingZone provides much needed connectivity for the MacBook Pro. Whether you need to connect a mouse, keyboard, hard drive, or speakers, the LandingZone is equipped for all setups. “

“The LandingZone has an DisplayPort/HDMI 1 Combo Port (only one port will operate at a time), an HDMI 2 Port, an HDMI 3 Port, and a USB Type-C Passthrough Port; allowing users to connect up to 4 external monitors to their MacBook Pro. Please be aware that only the Apple M1 Max will support 4 external monitors. The Apple M1 Pro will only support a total of 2 external monitors.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the MacBook docking station, jump over to the official LandingZone crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

